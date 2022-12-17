Ethernity Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $97,880.03 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $97,880.03 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00010573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

