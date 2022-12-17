ETHPoW Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $326.41 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $326.41 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00018148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,594,845 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

