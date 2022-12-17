Euler (EUL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Euler token can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00024144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $40.06 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

