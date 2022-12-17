European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.34) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.32). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.34), with a volume of 176,142 shares changing hands.
European Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of £886.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
