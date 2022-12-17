Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Univest Sec decreased their target price on shares of Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.57). Euroseas had a return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 60.98%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

