Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

