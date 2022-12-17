Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DFAU stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.