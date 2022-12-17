Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $62.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everbridge to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

EVBG opened at $30.81 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,685 shares of company stock valued at $581,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 106.8% during the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

