EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 969,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down 0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,214. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 5.87 and a 12-month high of 17.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. The business had revenue of 158.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.77.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

