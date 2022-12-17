Everdome Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $52.60 million and $4.99 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

