Exchange Income Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

EIF opened at C$49.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.44.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

