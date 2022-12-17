Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,069.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,069.25 ($37.65).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($34.68) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Experian Stock Performance

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,859 ($35.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,818.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,710.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £26.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3,324.42. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,242 ($27.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($45.26).

Experian Cuts Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

