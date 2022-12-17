Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,491,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 1,337,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Exro Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Exro Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EXROF remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 47,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,106. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

