Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 454,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 161,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,772. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

