FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American National Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $428.38 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.63.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

