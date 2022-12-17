Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRFHF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $363.48 and a twelve month high of $600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -186.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.79 and its 200-day moving average is $515.77.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.