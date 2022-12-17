FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) & AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Critical Review

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AppFolio and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 0 1 2 0 2.67 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Given AppFolio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppFolio is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

This table compares AppFolio and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $359.37 million 10.41 $1.03 million ($1.43) -74.43 FalconStor Software $14.18 million 0.50 $200,000.00 ($0.48) -2.08

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. AppFolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FalconStor Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio -11.22% -17.72% -12.69% FalconStor Software -17.77% N/A -12.05%

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppFolio beats FalconStor Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes. It also provides value added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About FalconStor Software

(Get Rating)

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

