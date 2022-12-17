Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Hits $570.13 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Fantom has a market cap of $570.13 million and approximately $54.40 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fantom

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,549,939 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

