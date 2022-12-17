Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 579,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 277,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

