Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Farmmi Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of FAMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 289,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,342. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

