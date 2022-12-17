FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

