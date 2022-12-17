FCF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,993 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $763,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.61 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

