FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $215,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

NYSE FICO opened at $590.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $638.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

