FCF Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 16,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $329.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.40 and its 200-day moving average is $323.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

