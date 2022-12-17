FCF Advisors LLC Invests $970,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,772 shares of company stock worth $84,425,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

