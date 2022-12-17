FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average of $199.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

