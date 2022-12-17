FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $723.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $740.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

