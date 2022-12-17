FCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv comprises 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

