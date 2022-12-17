FCF Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $574.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $817.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.97.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($505.26) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

