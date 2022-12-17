Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.2 %

AGM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.23. 78,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.61.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading

