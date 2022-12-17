Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.40. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 3,011,210 shares traded.
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
