Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 64,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 74,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FENC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $260.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

