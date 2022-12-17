Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0861

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $64.25 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

