Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial
In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
