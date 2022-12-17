Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after buying an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

FIS stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

