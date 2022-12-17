Filecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $419.31 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $419.31 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00018207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $869.39 or 0.05204854 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00486574 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.56 or 0.28829732 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 343,145,404 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

