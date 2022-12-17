FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Down 26.5% in November

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,700 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FingerMotion Trading Up 8.3 %
FNGR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,974. The company has a market cap of $157.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of -1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $9.80.
FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 133.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FingerMotion
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FingerMotion (FNGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.