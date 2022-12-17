FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Down 26.5% in November

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,700 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FingerMotion Trading Up 8.3 %

FNGR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,974. The company has a market cap of $157.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of -1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 133.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 769.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

