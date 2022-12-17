Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.86

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.86 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 91.90 ($1.13). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.12), with a volume of 262,802 shares trading hands.

Finsbury Food Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.65 million and a PE ratio of 1,137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Finsbury Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

About Finsbury Food Group

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

