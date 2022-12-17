Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Fire & Flower Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Fire & Flower stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. 7,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

