Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.
Fire & Flower Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Fire & Flower stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. 7,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.
About Fire & Flower
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fire & Flower (FFLWF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.