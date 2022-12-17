First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 2,119,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,469. First American Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

