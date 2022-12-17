First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.60

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 3506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $665.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth $354,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth $477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

