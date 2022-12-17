First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

