First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,222,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 9,037,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FQVLF. National Bank Financial cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rowe dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.0 %

FQVLF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 106,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.