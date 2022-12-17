First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report released on Thursday.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.90.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$27.30 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$18.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

