First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVOL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.