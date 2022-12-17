First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 30.2% in November

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of FCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 113,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,744. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $13.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Featured Articles
