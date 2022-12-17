First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 30.2% in November

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of FCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 113,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,744. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

