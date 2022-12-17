First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Up 7.9% in November

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of FYX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,781. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
