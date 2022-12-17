First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Up 7.9% in November

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FYX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,781. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter.

