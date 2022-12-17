Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. 8,253,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

