Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. 131,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $454.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 38.89%. Research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

