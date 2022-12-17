FlatQube Tops One Day Volume of $8,507.14 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $25.23 million and approximately $8,507.14 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00010101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.71469613 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,355.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

